City to hold beach access ribbon cutting

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Reports on Shoreline Management projects, consideration of dune permit applications and the naming of a beach access highlighted the Monday, Feb. 26 meeting of the South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force.

During comments and announcements, Director Brandon Hill provided an update of the Shoreline Management Department’s current projects. He reported that a ribbon cutting ceremony for three new dune walkovers is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1, at the Ocean Circle beach access.

“We’ll be cutting the ribbon to celebrate all three of our completed CMP (Coastal Management Program) projects,” Hill said. “All of them are great walkovers that have water fountains, rent stations, ADA ramp onto both ends from the parking lots on to the beach.” He added that the new walkover at Ocean Circle increased available parking for beach visitors by 28 spaces.

Hill also reported on the effort to place new planter boxes at all of the City’s beach accesses. “In past years, some of the beach accesses had those nice white stuccoed planter boxes with the white and blue signs in them, and then other ones didn’t,” Hill said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.