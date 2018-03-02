Historic playoff run ends in Kingsville

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The historic 2017-2018 season came to an end for the Port Isabel Tarpons basketball team Tuesday night. The Somerset Bulldogs took it to the boys in blue from the beginning and won the third-round playoff game at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 74-36.

The height advantage for the Bulldogs was apparent in the persons of 6-foot, 7-inch Zaddock Dinkelmann and 6-foot, 10-inch Jacob Harvey. The latter scored 20 points and got six rebounds and five blocks, and the former had nine points, 16 rebounds, and a block.

Port Isabel stayed close early as Fernie Lopez hit a three-pointer and Amar Patel got a two and, with a minute to go in the first quarter, it was 16-12, Somerset.

The Bulldogs ran their plays smoothly and shot the ball well. Jesus “Chuy” Saldivar hit a field goal at 5:36 of the second quarter and the Tarpons were still in it, trailing 28-17 at that point.

