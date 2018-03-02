Officials talk Spring Break preps

By DINA ARÉVALO

As the City of South Padre Island prepares for Spring Break 2018 it will again be all hands on deck for officials from every City department.

That was the overall message as leaders from those various departments convened for a Spring Break preparation press conference Tuesday morning at South Padre Island City Hall. In attendance were Public Information Officer Nikki Soto, City Manager Susan Guthrie, SPI Police Lt. Johnny Herrera, SPI firefighter Jim Pigg, Environmental Health Director Victor Baldovinos, Shoreline Director Brandon Hill and CVB Director Keith Arnold. Mayor Dennis Stahl was also briefly at the press conference.

“We trust that it’s going to be a safe and a great Spring Break,” Soto said. “These folks who are standing before you have worked very hard,” she said.

The city manager gave an overview of the City’s preparations thus far. The City will open its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which will be staffed by police and fire personnel, as well as a representative from local hospitals.

The City will also deploy surveillance cameras throughout the City. A total of 139 additional staff have been hired to help out, including 40 police officers, 25 jailers, 20 traffic controllers, 20 code enforcement officers, six public works workers, 12 shoreline staffers and 16 additional beach patrol personnel, Guthrie said.

