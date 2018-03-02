Couple arrested in connection with sexual assault of an infant

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel police arrested a man and a woman last Wednesday after they say the couple gave an infant drugs and abused the child.

“We got a call from a witness that had been hearing a baby cry for over an hour,” said Chief of Police Robert Lopez during a phone interview Monday.

Officers responded to a storage facility on Adams Street to find the couple using inhalants. The woman, Christina Renee Draper, continued to huff the inhalants in sight of responding officers, Lopez said. Her child was not in sight.

When questioned, the couple said the 5-month-old child was on South Padre Island, but that turned out to be untrue. Instead, the infant was in the custody of another adult man who was sitting in a truck nearby. The man was the legal guardian of the infant, Lopez said, having been assigned that duty as part of a parent plan between the infant’s mother and Child Protective Services, Lopez said.

