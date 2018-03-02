Woman dies after boat capsizes in Port Isabel

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A woman died after her boat capsized in a channel south of Port Isabel Saturday.

Officials report the woman, who was aboard a towing vessel, was attempting to assist a sailboat that had run aground. “Saturday, at approximately 5 p.m., there was a Tow BoatUS … one of their vessels capsized while assisting a grounded vessel by the Port Isabel fuel pier,” said U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Lt. Karl Alejandre Monday.

Alejandre said the woman was captaining the boat. A deckhand and a dog were also aboard, he said. The Coast Guard received a call for help via the international hailing and distress radio frequency, Marine VHF Channel 16, at approximately 4:50 p.m. and had dispatched a boat crew to the scene by 5:08 p.m., Alejandre said. The Coast Guard also dispatched a helicopter from their Corpus Christi installation.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.