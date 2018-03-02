SUN ‘N’ FUN

With improvements complete, E.K. Atwood Park now open to public

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

At long last, E.K. Atwood is open again to the public. To celebrate, Cameron County officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to mark the completion of a year-long project to rebuild the popular beach access which lies north of the South Padre Island Convention Centre.

The $3.75 million project included a complete rebuild of the park’s pavilion structure, which had fallen into such a state of disrepair that the County was forced to close it in 2015 out of concerns for the public’s safety.

Now, the park boasts five pavilions, outdoor rinse stations, single-occupancy bathroom facilities, and two boardwalks that lead directly to the beach.

Too, the parking lot was constructed with pervious material, allowing rainwater runoff to be absorbed into the ground. The parking lot also includes space for four food trucks. And the park includes dune mitigation in the form of dozens of clumps of coastal grasses planted at the base of the pavilion.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.