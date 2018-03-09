Boys’ relays looking strong

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

It was a pretty good day for the Port Isabel Tarpon relay teams last Saturday. A gold medal performance was turned in by the 4 x 100-meter sprint relay guys, and the 4 x 200-meter and 4 x 400-meter foursomes each came in fourth in their events.

“Every week we’re getting a little bit better,” boys track and field Head Coach Wen Moore told the Press at Monday’s indoor practice session in Tarpon Gym. “The basketball guys are back. They’re still not in track shape yet. They will be in about two weeks. They did really, really well,” he said.

Bryan Medina, Shawn Shrewsbury, Travis Camacho and Cesar Aguilera ran a tremendous race to win the 4 x 100-meters. Port Isabel timed in at 44.95 seconds for the distance and Aguilera hit the finish line just four-hundredths of a second ahead of the second place runner from Santa Gertrudis Academy.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.