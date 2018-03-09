Lady Tarpons in the points at Kingsville

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons track and field team had their best showing of the season last Saturday at the Adidas Javelina Track and Field Invitational in Kingsville. Several top six finishes were recorded and girls’ track and field Head Coach Julie Breedlove was happy with the results in another field of mostly big schools.

“We’re starting to put those together,” Breedlove told the Press, referring to the relay teams. “We had a couple girls missing so we had to use some substitutes. We’re learning where to put the kids and what they’re capable of, what order to put them in.”

A fourth place finish was turned in by the 4 x 200-meter relay team of Danaka Camacho, Caitlynn Ochoa, Kimberly Gonzalez and Allyson Reyes in the time of 2:01.11 minutes. In the 4 x 100-meter relay it was the same foursome taking fifth place with a clocking of 56.07 seconds.

