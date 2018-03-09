Officials ready for Texas Week

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Laguna Madre area law enforcement on both sides of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway are ready for Spring Break. That’s the word from officials in Port Isabel and on South Padre Island.

For the second year in a row, the City of Port Isabel will be partnering with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office on a program that expedites a police officer’s ability to determine if an individual is at or above the legal limit for alcohol.

The DA’s office will pay the City for the cost of keeping personnel on staff at the police department to do blood draws and to issue the warrants needed to perform them. “The DA’s office wants us to have somebody stationed there on call at all times,” Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema said during a City Commission meeting late last month.

Having personnel on standby, ready to perform the procedure, allows patrol officers to get back on the roads and maintaining public safety, Hockema said.

