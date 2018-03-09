High-tech analytics get CVB nod

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Advisory Board held a special meeting on Tuesday, March 6 to consider the approval of a $67,500 contract with a company called Arrivalist, which specializes in providing technology on how media exposure impacts visitation. Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Keith Arnold provided the background information on the proposal.

Arnold reported the request stemmed from meetings held between City officials and members of the cruise industry to discuss the possibility of making the Island a port of call. “They were looking at data that we’ve been given by our consultants and everything else, and there was a lot of back and forth on whether what we had was valid in the eyes of the cruise lines,” Arnold said.

“A whole lot of the things that didn’t necessarily hold up down the road could have been solved with an Arrivalist style of research being done,” he continued.

“All of our digital interactive ads will have pixels in them that will immediately engage with the smart devices that are being utilized by potential visitors that are looking at our ads, when they access things related to the ads,” Arnold said of how the technology works.

