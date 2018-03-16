City receives clean audit

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

During their Wednesday, March 7 meeting, the South Padre Island City Council received the results of a financial audit and considered technology tools to gather data on the effectiveness of marketing efforts.

Quentin Anderson, with the Rio Grande Valley offices of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, provided Council with a report on the firm’s audit of the City’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year 2016-17. He noted the significance of the City’s receipt of the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting each year.

“When you come up the stairs you see gold plaques from year after year because the City’s finance department and administration work to provide the community with a report that has full and fair disclosure, and disclosure over and above the minimum requirements,” Anderson said.

He reported total revenues for the year at $27.8 million and expenses totaling $24.6 million, accounting for an increase of over $3 million in the City’s net position.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.