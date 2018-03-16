Council approves two dune permits

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

A trio of Shoreline related items highlighted the Wednesday March 7 meeting of the South Padre Island City Council.

Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill brought forward a request for a beach and dune permit to construct an 8-foot wide, 280-foot long dune walkover at the Regency Condominiums, 1816 Gulf Blvd. Hill explained that the property owners have agreed to comply with the suggested alterations that were listed in the comment letter they received from the Texas General Land Office (GLO) regarding the project.

“The applicant agreed to do everything that the GLO proposed, which included actually narrowing the walkway from eight feet to six feet, and then raising the total height of the walkover itself so that at the highest point over the dunes it reached six feet above the sand dunes,” reported Hill.

