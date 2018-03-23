Tarpons to Compete at Meet of Champs

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpon track and field team will compete at this weekend’s two-day Meet of Champs at La Feria and Weslaco. The preliminaries of most events will be held at several different sites across the Rio Grande Valley. Port Isabel will go to La Feria for Friday’s prelims and Saturday’s finals will be held at Weslaco’s Bobby Lackey Stadium.

Head track coach Wen Moore took only a limited number of athletes to last week’s UTRGV Invitational meet at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley Track Complex in Edinburg. The process of assembling a complete team is an ongoing one and Coach Moore anticipates taking a full team into competition this week.

