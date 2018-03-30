Beach access beautification continues apace

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Beach access improvement projects and consideration of beach and dune applications highlighted the Monday, March 26 meeting of the South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force.

Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill provided the Task Force with an update on Shoreline Department projects. “We have completed the renovation of all of our planter boxes and the construction of all the new planter boxes,” Hill said. “Every beach access at this point has one of our newly improved boxes at them.”

The next steps, according to Hill, include placing all the new signs and adding plants to the planters. He said that his department is working with the Native Plant Center on plant selection.

Native Plant Center president and Task Force member Thoren Thorbjornsen thanked Hill and City Manager Susan Guthrie for their decision to include the experts at the plant center in helping to choose what plants to use.

