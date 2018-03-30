Only three district games next fall

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The latest re-alignment project by the University Interscholastic League (UIL) has caused a major shift for the 2018 Port Isabel football program schedule.

There will be only three other teams in Port Isabel’s district for the next two seasons. District opponents for the Tarpons will be Raymondville, Rio Hondo and Progreso.

“I don’t see it as a negative,” Port Isabel Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Jaime Infante told the Press this week. “It’s like anything else in life — you’ve just got to take whatever’s thrown at you. I’ve never been in a district with so few teams, so it’s a challenge in that sense,” he said.

