Birding Center mulls alcohol permit

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Birding and Nature Center operations, comprehensive planning, and website development were important topics of discussion during the Tuesday, March 27 meeting of the South Padre Island Economic Development Corporation (EDC).

Board members considered a request from the Birding and Nature Center (BNC), which was seeking permission to apply for a beer and wine permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC). Representing the Birding Center, Lynne Tate and Mike Tidwell provided background information on the proposal. Tate explained the license would be used when the BNC hosts events where it could offer the drinks for sale.

“I don’t know that we’ll actually get to a point where we we’re selling beer and wine at weddings and big events like that, but for the Birding Center itself, it’s just like in addition to having Cokes and water, Sprite, that type of thing,” said Tate.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.