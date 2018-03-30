Schlitterbahn co-owner charged in child’s death

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

This week authorities arrested Jeffrey Wayne Henry in Brownsville in connection with the decapitation death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab at a Schlitterbahn waterpark in Kansas in 2016.

According to Cameron County inmate records, Henry is being held on one count of murder, 12 counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. Henry was denied bond by Judge Louis Sorola during an arraignment earlier this week. Henry also waived extradition, according to a spokesperson for the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Henry had nothing to say at the arraignment, the spokesperson said, before deferring any other questions about the case to the Kansas State Attorney General’s Office.

