Gomez 6th at Meet of Champs

Lady Tarpon hurdler Ava Gomez took 6th place in the 300-meter hurdles at the Meet of Champs last Saturday in Weslaco.

Gomez finished the 300 hurdles in the time of 49.96 seconds. The five runners ahead of her were all from Class 5A and 6A schools. Gold medalist Jasmyn Tulloch of Harlingen, who ran a personal best 46.51, led the bunch.

In another field loaded with big school speed and talent, high jumper Rebecca Ramos was the only other Port Isabel athlete to make the finals at Weslaco’s Bobby Lackey Stadium. Ramos tied her personal best height of 4-feet, 10-inches and was awarded 7th place.

