Aguilera, Shrewsbury 8th at Weslaco

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Cesar Aguilera and Shawn Shrewsbury both finished 8th in their races at Weslaco’s Meet of Champs last Saturday.

In Saturday’s final of the 100-meter dash Aguilera was timed at 11.68 seconds and, while 8th place was last in this race, Aguilera was only 0.78 seconds behind McAllen’s Gunnar Henderson, who won with a clocking of 10.90 seconds.

And in the 400-meters Shrewsbury also came home 8th in 52.73 seconds.

The two runners were the only Port Isabel Tarpon individual athletes to qualify for the finals at Weslaco.

Port Isabel also got 8th in the 4 x 400 meter relay race.

