7th Annual Autism walk slated for Saturday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Join the Point Isabel Independent School District and other community sponsors for the 7th Annual Autism Awareness Walk and Fun Run this Saturday, April 7.

The free event will begin at 8 a.m. at Beulah Lee Park along Highway 100 in Port Isabel. Participants will walk 2.2 miles from the park to Port Isabel High School.

At the end of the walk and run participants will find a number of fun activities and various vendors. Medals will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers (children) and transportation will be available from the high school to the starting line at the park.

There will also be numerous door prizes and food available. Event organizers will also be selling t-shirts commemorating the walk.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.