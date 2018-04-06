County airport gets new groundskeeper

By DINA ARÉVALO

The Port Isabel – Cameron County Airport will soon be getting a new groundskeeper who will maintain the property full time.

The news came after the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court approved the full-time hire at the request of airport Director Joe E. Vega during a meeting earlier this month.

“It’s important that we have a full time groundskeeper at the airport. We have over 600 acres out there that they need to be maintained on a regular basis,” Vega explained to the commissioners.

The groundskeeper will be responsible for mowing, weed eating, landscaping, brush cutting, trimming, and disposing of trash, Vega explained. The new hire will also be responsible for applying pesticides and insecticides as needed.

That latter responsibility is especially crucial as the airport grounds are within a quarantine zone established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help control the cattle fever tick.

Previously, the airport was under a contract for hay harvesting to be conducted of the fields on the property, but the tick quarantine means no plant matter can be removed or transported away from the area.

“The hay is not allowed to be taken out of the airport so that kind of has put us in a situation,” said Commissioner David Garza.

