Boys’ track ready for La Feria meet

The Port Isabel High track and field team has spent all season working to get a complete team into competition at the same meet, and they may finally be able to do it for this week’s district meet.

The Tarpons are competing this weekend at the District 32-4A Track and Field Meet at La Feria. Preliminaries in JV and varsity running events were set to begin Thursday, April 5 and all field event finals for both varsity and junior varsity were also held on Thursday.

The Press found men’s track coach Wen Moore at Monday afternoon’s practice at Tarpon Stadium and he talked about his athletes’ prospects for La Feria.

