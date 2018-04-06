Lady Tarpons Set for District Meet

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpon track and field team is primed and ready for this week’s District 32-4A Track and Field Meet at La Feria.

After weeks of planning, practicing and moving people around for best effect, girls’ Head Coach Julie Breedlove reported this week that she has a full team ready to go.

“Yes, (we’ll have) at least one athlete for every event,” Breedlove said Tuesday. “We finally got them all here.”

The Lady Tarpons will by trying to regain the district team title that they seemed to own before 2016. That year Port Isabel lost out to La Grulla by two points on the result of the final event of the meet, which was won by Port Isabel. However, the points the Lady Gators earned with their second place finish in the 4 X 400-meter relay were just enough to top Port Isabel in the final team standings.

