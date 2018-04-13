A walk and fun run to remember

By ROBERT COHEN

Special to the PRESS

One would think that the ocean had flowed over Port Isabel by the burst of blue that took over Beulah Lee Park last Saturday. Approximately 250 or so blue clad participants of the 7th Annual Autism Walk and Fun Run flooded the park dressed in the official color for Autism Awareness Month, which is observed every April. Families and the community gather every year for this free event thrown by the Point Isabel Independent School District (PIISD) to raise awareness for autism and get a little bonus exercise in the process.

While autism is the fastest growing developmental disorder in the United States the condition remains enigmatic and under the radar to the public at large. That is why events like these are so vital to Marci Schrank, a mother of an adult son with autism. “We’ve been coming every year the last few years and we have seen the crowd grow and grow so we know our message is reaching the people,” Schrank said.

