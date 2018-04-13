Mayor talks cruise ships, airlines

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

South Padre Island Mayor Dennis Stahl used the public comments and announcements period of the Wednesday, April 4 City Council meeting to provide updates on some ongoing projects related to the Island, including airline service and the cruise ship industry.

He spoke about airlines first. “Since our first face to face meetings with the airline industry in mid-December, we’ve made progress,” Stahl said. “We’re encouraged. Hopefully you’ll see some changes, service additions, and other announcements in the near future.”

The mayor next addressed the topic of making the Island a port of call for cruise ships. “The first phase is completed. Previously, I stated in the State of the Island address that there would probably be at least four phases in it,” he said.

He explained that gauging the interest of the cruise lines and assessing possible scenarios for making the Island a port of call were crucial to the first phase. Four major cruise lines expressed interest and encouragement for the project during recent meetings held City officials, Stahl said.

