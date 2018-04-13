Council discusses Spring Break

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Spring Break was a key topic of discussion at the Wednesday, April 4 meeting of the South Padre Island City Council.

Mayor Dennis Stahl stated that a more complete report regarding the event would come later. “We’re committed to providing you a transparent, complete analysis, and we are going to do that,” Stahl said.

“I had stated previously that we wanted a safe Spring Break for our visitors as well as safety and a higher degree of security for our residents,” Stahl said, emphasizing the thousands of hours City staff spent in preparation for the event.

“While everything was not perfect, I hope you’ll agree with me, there was a far superior Texas Week than we’ve experienced in many years,” he said.

Stahl cited better support from federal, state, county and regional partners. “I want to congratulate our fire department, EMT, police, code enforcement, all departments, I can run down the whole list here, all departments, on a job really, really well done,” he said

He went on to report that City leaders had compiled a list of about 30 things that could be improved upon for the future. “We still have internal reviews, debriefs, tabulations, recommended improvements, by every department here, and we’ll do similar reviews with all our partners,” Stahl said.

Council member Theresa Metty echoed Stahl’s praise of the City’s Spring Break management effort.

