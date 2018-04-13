First Kemp’s ridley nest of the season found

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The 2018 Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nesting season is officially underway, as a volunteer for Sea Turtle Inc. (STI) discovered the first nest of the season this Monday, April 9.

Coincidentally, the nest was found by volunteer, Linda McGonigle during the first set of beach patrols, which began Monday, said STI Marketing Director Sanjuana Zavala Wednesday.

“We started our ATV patrols, our walking and ATV patrols, Zavala said.

McGonigle noticed a set of turtle tracks in the sand just past Mile Makrer 16, far north of the developed areas of South Padre Island, Zavala said. No mother turtle was in sight, but McGonigle soon located evidence of a nest.

The volunteer contacted STI staff, who immediately dispatched personnel to collect the eggs so they could be transported to the safety of STI’s nest corral.

