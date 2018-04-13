Youth Center continues budget talks

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

The Laguna Madre Youth Center (LMYC) Board of Directors is continuing to make strides to become better organized, become financially solvent and increase staffing.

To that end, the Board approved a financial and a governance policy. The Center also used funds from a grant to hire two staff members, and welcomed a new board member in Michael Reams.

However, though the Board held a lengthy discussion about a proposed budget and other financial items during its meeting Monday evening, it chose to table those discussions.

Executive Director Margie Jacobs presented a tentative 2018 budget of $294,573, which she said she based on expenditures and revenues from the previous year. “I’ve been kind of revising it as we go, but that’s kind of a general idea of what we need, of the expenditures that we have,” Jacobs said.

There were two items of particular concern within the budget: the first, the LMYC’s outstanding debt to the City of Port Isabel, and the second, an outstanding balance for the LMYC’s participation in a pension fund.

