LV adopts new animal control ordinance

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

New animal control laws are coming to the Town of Laguna Vista following action by elected officials here Tuesday.

“With this ordinance, we are attempting to close the gaps in the Town’s ability to effectively enforce this by adding definitions, animal care requirements and prohibited activities,” City Manager Rolando Vela told the Town Council.

Among provisions of the law is the requirement of pet owners to provide adequate shelter for their animals. Further, referencing the Texas Health and Safety Code, it is mandated that a pet owner cannot leave a dog outside or unattended in cases of extreme weather conditions.

Councilmembers expressed concerns over cases of what appeared to be animal cruelty in seeing dogs chained or tethered to short leases for extended periods of time.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.