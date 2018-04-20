Boys head to Rockport

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS
Eight Port Isabel Tarpons will compete in this Saturday’s UIL Area Track and Field Meet at Rockport-Fulton High School.
Head track coach Wen Moore feels the team is more than ready.
“We look strong. … look like we’re ready to go and compete,” Moore said Monday at practice. “We’re confident going in.”
The confidence is certainly there for the 4 x 100-meter and 4 x 400-meter relay teams. The former took the gold medal at the District 32-4A meet in La Feria two weekends ago, and the latter also advanced to area competition with a second-place result in that race at district.
