Boys head to Rockport

Eight Port Isabel Tarpons will compete in this Saturday’s UIL Area Track and Field Meet at Rockport-Fulton High School.

Head track coach Wen Moore feels the team is more than ready.

“We look strong. … look like we’re ready to go and compete,” Moore said Monday at practice. “We’re confident going in.”

The confidence is certainly there for the 4 x 100-meter and 4 x 400-meter relay teams. The former took the gold medal at the District 32-4A meet in La Feria two weekends ago, and the latter also advanced to area competition with a second-place result in that race at district.

