Lady Tarpons Off to Area

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Eight Port Isabel Lady Tarpons are off to Rockport-Fulton High School this weekend for the UIL Area Track and Field Meet.

The eight area qualifiers will be trying to do the same thing they did at the district meet two weekends ago, and that is place among the top four finishers in their respective events in order to advance to the next level of competition.

The Press found girls’ track coach Julie Breedlove at Monday afternoon’s practice at Tarpon Stadium, and she talked about the week’s schedule as it leads to this Saturday’s area meet.

“We’re still running with intensity, until Wednesday,” Breedlove told the Press. “We’ll maybe go a little light on Thursday and have a rest day on Friday. We’ll let them rest on Friday (and) work on handoffs and starts.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.