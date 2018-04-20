New Beginnings: County leaders break ground on second phase of Isla Blanca Park improvements

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Citizens and elected officials gathered at Isla Blanca Park on a gorgeous sunny day last Thursday, April 12, for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of new improvements and amenities on the gulf side of the park. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. served as the Master of Ceremony.

“If it’s anything like you did at Access 5, it’s going to be absolutely magnificent,” said SPI Mayor Pro-Tem Paul Munarriz as he addressed the audience and officials present at the ceremony. “Everything seems like it’s going to be a world class park when this is all done,” he added.

“Today we are opening up the second phase of this major project,” announced County Commissioner Sofia Benavides in her remarks. “This project would not come to fruition if it wasn’t for the support of the other commissioners,” she acknowledged.

Benavides went on to explain that this phase represents a $17 million portion of the project.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.