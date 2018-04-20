Charter, general elections heat up in Laguna Vista

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Early voting for what is the most spirited election in recent time in the Laguna Vista begins here Monday.

The General and Special Charter Amendment election will run from April 23 through April 28 at City Hall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.at City Hall, 122 Fernandez Street.

Additionally, extended early voting hours will be conducted Monday and Tuesday, April 30 and May 1 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., also at City Hall.

The final day for voting is Saturday, May 5 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

On the ballot is the race for place Councilman Victor Worrell and challenger Abel Delgadillo, in the Place 5 position on the Town Council.

Two other incumbents, Rolando Gonzalez who holds the place 4, and Nadine Smith who has the Place 6 seat on the Town Council, are unopposed in their bids for election to the Board.

The Special Election was called to consider a proposed amendment to the Town’s Home Rule Charter to spell-out boundaries and uses of the Town’s marina.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.