CVA holds off on reef project funding request

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Advisory Board (CVA) considered a funding request for the Friends of the RGV Reef project during a meeting held on Tuesday, April 24. The SPI Economic Development Corporation (EDC) met on April 17, and approved a similar request for $26,000.

As she did at the EDC meeting, Roxanne Ray, representing the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce, read a letter from the Chamber as a matter of public record. The letter stated that after review of a report commissioned by the EDC regarding the economic impact of the artificial reef project, the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted to support the endeavor.

“Following the review, Directors voted to support the reef by issuing a letter of support to the City of South Padre Island officials, encouraging financial support of the reef project,” read Ray. “The Chamber respectfully encourages the City of South Padre, the EDC, the Convention Centre Visitors Authority, to fund the RGV Reef to the fullest extent possible, now, and through the completion of the development.”

“This near shore reef in state waters can make a huge difference for many of our businesses, not only the hotels,” emphasized Ray.

Curtis Hayungs from the Friends of the RGV Reef provided Board members with a presentation on the project. He noted the size of the reef will be almost as large as the Island itself, and will make it the largest such site in the Gulf.

