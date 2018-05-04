Community mourns Rick Ridolfi

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The South Padre Island and Laguna Madre communities are mourning the loss of a former City leader — Rick Ridolfi.

The former Town Alderman died in his home on Wednesday, April 25.

Ridolfi was a stalwart pillar in the Laguna Madre community, having served on the Island’s board of aldermen, but also as a member of the Rotary Club of Port Isabel.

People who knew and worked with him extolled his honesty, his generosity and his friendship.

Among those who recalled him fondly was former South Padre Island Mayor Bob Pinkerton. “He was really quite a loving guy. He was very thoughtful of people. He actually kind of became like a father to me in some ways,” Pinkerton said.

