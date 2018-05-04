Hill talks dune mitigation, beach nourishment

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The SPI Shoreline Taskforce considered a pair of beach and dune permits, heard a report on shoreline projects, and created a subcommittee to explore the issue of shoreline restroom facilities during their Monday, April 23 meeting.

Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill provided the Taskforce with an update on the Shoreline Master Plan. Hill announced that the community feedback survey was recently concluded, and that one-on-one stakeholder interviews are scheduled to take place this month.

Hill reported that 396 people had responded to the survey, and that 72 people had signed up for interviews to discuss their shoreline related issues with planners. “That’s an exciting reception,” Hill said of the response. “We were glad to see those numbers.”

Hill also provided details about a recent dune planting that took place at the Isla Del Sol Condominiums. He reminded the Taskforce that as a part of the dune ridge construction permitting process, this location was chosen for a community planting.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.