Soliz signs with CMU

Port Isabel student-athlete Olivia Soliz has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Central Methodist University in Missouri. The signing took place Wednesday afternoon with family, friends and classmates looking on.

Soliz was a three-year varsity volleyball player for Port Isabel High. She was named Newcomer of the Year for District 32-4A after her sophomore season of 2015. As a junior she was named Second Team – All District, and this past season Soliz was voted Offensive Player of the Year for the district.

“Olivia’s the first volleyball player I’ve had signed,” volleyball head coach Julie Breedlove said while photos were still being snapped.

