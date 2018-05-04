Splash Dash

Attendees disappointed after event headliner no-shows

By ROBERT COHEN

Special to the PRESS

All the hallmarks of a classic Splash were in place last weekend: the beautiful sunset bayside boat ride, the friendly staff at the Upper Deck, and queens and queers from all over, but one very important person was missing, Aja, the headliner for the event.

Aja, a B-Level former contestant of the television show, Rupaul’s Drag Race, was supposed to headline the weekend’s festivities on Friday at Clayton’s Beach Bar. But, upon arrival there was nothing from the venue or Splash staff to indicate that she would not be performing. After Alondra Garibay’s excellent tribute to pop singer Lady Gaga there was no mention of what was to occur next. A poster advertising Aja’s performance could still be seen as the many disappointed fans exited the venue. No one from the Splash team was present at the exit.

