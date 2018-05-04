«

May 04 2018

Candidate, marina amendment on ballot

News

by Editor

May 4, 2018

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

The General and Special Charter Amendment election in Laguna Vista culminates here on Saturday.

Voting will be conducted on May 5 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at City Hall. Early voting ended Tuesday.

On the ballot for the Place 5 position is Councilman Victor Worrell and challenger Abel Delgadillo.

Two other incumbents, Rolando Gonzalez who holds the place 4, and Nadine Smith who has the Place 6 seat on the Town Council, are unopposed in their bids for election to the Board.

The Special Election was called to consider a proposed amendment to the Town’s Home Rule Charter to spell-out boundaries and uses of the Town’s marina.

At issue is the long-standing dispute over the Town-owned marina which is by lease, operated by the Laguna Vista Recreation Association (LVRA). Officials have worked for the past two years to reach a resolution that would extend the lease.

