Candidates sworn in, call for unity

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The winners of the May 5 Port Isabel municipal election were officially sworn into office Tuesday during a special meeting of the Port Isabel City Commission held at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center (PIECC).

There was a noticeable police presence at Tuesday night’s meeting, which was held at the PIECC due to early voting in the Democratic primary taking place at City Hall. In the parking lot, four marked police patrol units could be seen, while inside, uniformed officers stood at the periphery of the small crowd which had gathered for the swearing in ceremony.

The increased law enforcement presence came after an election night brawl led to two arrests just outside City Hall, City Manager Jared Hockema confirmed. But all was peaceful as the three candidates, incumbents who each sought their second terms, were sworn in shortly after canvassing the election results.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.