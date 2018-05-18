Island Cinema receives EDC grant

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The SPI Economic Development Corporation (EDC) approved a “Sand Dollars for Success” grant, reviewed a draft budget, and heard a director’s report during a meeting held on Tuesday, May 15. EDC Vice President Mickey Furcron called the meeting to order.

Local movie theater, Island Cinema, won the $25,000 Sand Dollars for Success grant. “After tallying all the score sheets for the business written plans and the oral presentations, the winner was Island Cinema,” said EDC Director Darla Lapeyre.

“I have to say, I wish we had $100,000 to give. Everyone did such a great job, and all were – they were just so deserving, and they all would do great things for the Island,” reported EDC Board and City Council member Theresa Metty.

“It’s a phenomenal program, and those were four really awesome businesses that I would have loved to given to each of them,” she said of the businesses who vied for the grant.

Lapeyre added that a new program she learned about from the Small Business Center could be an option for the applicants that did not win.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.