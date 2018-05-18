Former Tarpon reflects on keys to success

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

“It’s important to remember that just like the objects in the mirror that are closer than they appear, so are the events and unique situations in your past which will cultivate you as the person you are today.”

So said Tarpon graduate and standout Bobby Barker during Monday evening’s 41st Annual High School Achievements Banquet. Barker, who graduated in 2011, was the guest speaker at Monday’s event, which was held at the Isla Grand Resort.

Barker, a Gates Millennium Scholarship winner, recipient of the RGV Sportsmanship award, and now a state trooper with the Department of Public Safety, returned to his alma mater to share his experiences with current Port Isabel students and offer them words of encouragement in their individual endeavors.

“It’s essential to remember that every tough situation in your life that you thought would break you down will prepare you to become successful, stronger, smarter, more passionate and better prepared for the challenges that life throws your way,” Barker said, sharing his own story of overcoming the obstacles of being raised by a single parent.

