Runners anticipate cross country season

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The sport of cross country running seems to go under the radar. With the current school year coming to an end, and the start of the 2018-2019 school year just months away, Tarpon sports fans are already looking ahead to the upcoming football and volleyball seasons. But there’s another high school sport that will also officially get underway before the first day of classes.

That sport would be cross country running and a number of Port Isabel Lady Tarpons are already working out to get ready for the new season. The Press recently found Lady Tarpon cross country head coach Olivia Reyes at the athletic department, and she talked about her young runners and the upcoming season.

“They’re very excited and engaged to start working out,” Coach Reyes said Tuesday. “They’ll be running on their own this summer. They’re doing up to, maybe, 15 miles a week to get them prepared for this upcoming year,” she said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.