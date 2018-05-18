Three vie for drum major

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Silver Tarpon Band is expected to name a new drum major this week. As of press time three candidates were preparing to audition for the position on Thursday. The Press found PIISD Director of Bands Scott Hartsfield in his office in the music department this week, and, for the first time, learned how the process works.

To begin with the drum major is not chosen by vote of the band membership, and not even the head director of the Silver Tarpon band has a hand in the process. A pair of judges were brought in this week and they are the ones who decide the issue.

“I hire two judges to come in and judge them,” Hartsfield said Tuesday. “So it’s out of my hands at this time.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.