After one year, Infante steps down

After just one year on the job, Point Isabel ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Jaime Infante has decided to step down.

News of Infante’s resignation broke late on Thursday, May 10. Superintendent Dr. Lisa Garcia confirmed the news at last week’s meeting of the school board of trustees, but was reticent to provide more details.

“You’d have to talk to him,” Garcia said when asked why the head coach had resigned. Infante submitted his letter of resignation on Friday, May 11, she said.

Infante will continue to serve until the end of his contract in June, he said. “My resignation is effective at the end of my contract. I’ll be here through some of June,” Infante said during an interview on Tuesday.

On Friday, May 18, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) District 16-4A Executive Committee met in Orange Grove to discuss an alleged violation of off-season regulations that Infante self-reported. “I don’t want to get into the details of it,” Infante said. “It wasn’t team practices; we weren’t out running plays or anything of that nature,” he said.

Infante said the committee issued a reprimand for providing instruction outside the athletic period. “A reprimand is pretty standard for that type of infraction,” he said.

