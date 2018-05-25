«

May 25 2018

Aguilera Motivated for 2018

May 25, 2018

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

Tarpon football player Cesar Aguilera does not lack for motivation for the 2018 football season.

It’s not just that, as a senior, this season represents his last chance to make his mark as a Port Isabel football player.  It’s also the fact that he missed most of last season after an injury knocked him out of the first game, a 35-13 home loss to Brownsville Lopez.

The Press found Aguilera in the weight room at the high school this week and he shared his thoughts on his preparations for the 2018 football season.

“It’s my senior year,” Aguilera said.  “I’m just trying to push myself to be better than I was (before my injury).”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

