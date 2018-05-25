New drum major selected

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Auditions are complete and the new drum major for the Silver Tarpon Marching Band is, well, the old one.

Jose “J.P.” Gonzalez came into 2018 as the incumbent, having led the band as drum major for the 2017 marching season. He decided that he wanted to keep the job for the upcoming season, but before the job was his he had to pass last week’s audition.

There were two challengers for the position: Catherine Garcia and James Grace. Two judges were brought in as unbiased outsiders and the auditions were conducted last Thursday.

When the judges’ scores were added up it was Gonzalez who came out on top. Garcia, with the next highest combined score, will be the assistant drum major for 2018.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.