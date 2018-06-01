Honoring the Fallen

Laguna Madre Communities observe Memorial Day

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Though Memorial Day may be the unofficial start to summer for many, veterans and residents of the Laguna Madre communities took a moment to observe the somber occasion meant to honor veterans who lost their lives in battle.

Things began in Port Isabel on Monday morning with a small ceremony held at the Port Isabel Firemen’s Hall. Local dignitaries gathered for the event, which was by the Port Isabel Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8791, along with the American Legion Post 498.

The Rev. Michael Dnanaraj delivered an invocation in which he asked for God’s blessing over both veterans and active military alike.

Afterwards, Port Isabel Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora gave a short speech where he stressed the importance of Memorial Day and remembering the lives lost in battle. “I’m a Vietnam veteran myself and I have several friends who didn’t come back and it makes me, also, sad sometimes to think about it,” he said.

The mayor said he also becomes emotional when he sees tributes to fallen veterans, such as streets named after local war heroes.

He emphasized that military service members fight to preserve American freedoms.

2018-05-31MemorialDay8WEB 2018-05-31MemorialDay7WEB 2018-05-31MemorialDay6WEB 2018-05-31MemorialDay5WEB 2018-05-31MemorialDay4WEB 2018-05-31MemorialDay3WEB 2018-05-31MemorialDay2WEB 2018-05-31MemorialDay1WEB

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.