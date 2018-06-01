4th Annual Summer Causeway Run set for Saturday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce is busily preparing for one of the most anticipated events of the summer, the 4th Annual Summer Longest Causeway Run & Fitness Walk.

The event is set to take place bright and early this Saturday morning, Chamber Director Betty Wells said during an interview earlier this week.

“Everything’s going very well,” she said.

Though online registration has now closed, prospective participants can still sign up for the event via late registration, Wells said. Late registration is available from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center (PIECC), and on the day of the race (Saturday) at Schlitterbahn from 5:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m., Wells said.

The day-of late registration is a first for the summer event, which is patterned off the popular wintertime 10K. Also new this year is an earlier start time. “We also start and hour earlier,” Wells said.

