Writer’s Block: Hello, Summer!

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

I can’t believe it’s already summer, but here we are. This year has just flown by and already we’re about halfway done.

Everywhere you look, you’ll see signs of summer: the days are sunny and hot, the traffic is heavy and slow-moving, and the beaches are crowded with folks looking to escape the inland heat and humidity. And with Memorial Day this past weekend, summer has officially been ushered in.

I’m so for summer. If the Memorial Day traffic was any indication, the next few months promise to be busy and prosperous for a lot of folks, and that’s nothing but good news to my ears.

But, beyond the brisk business fueled by vacation happy tourists, I’m excited by all the stuff this summer has in store for us locals. For starters, now that the makeover on the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse has been completed (nearly a year behind schedule), Lighthouse Cinema is set to return! This year’s lineup is incredible, and includes new movies such as Black Panther and A Wrinkle in Time, as well as classic favorites like The Lion King.

I’ve gotta admit, I’m already staking out the perfect spot for my lawn chair because there’s a couple of blockbusters I have yet to see and I can’t think of a better way to watch them than at Lighthouse Cinema.

These outdoor movie screenings are scheduled for every Friday in June and July and are absolutely free. The curtain goes up, so to speak, at 9:30 p.m., just after the bayside fireworks display wraps up. The first movie, Despicable Me 3, will be screened this Friday, June 1.

Things don’t stop there, though, because the 4th Annual Summer Longest Causeway Run & Fitness Walk takes place bright and early this Saturday morning. Runners and walkers will have a chance to cross the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway on foot during this popular event, where they will be able to enjoy unfettered views of the Laguna Madre from atop the bridge. It’s not too late to register, so head on over to the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center (on Friday), or to Schlitterbahn (early Saturday morning) for late registration.

If you prefer keeping cool in the South Texas heat, there’s something for you, too. The Port Isabel Public Pool has a variety of activities for kids and kids at heart this summer.

The City of Port Isabel will again be offering swimming lessons at the pool. Classes are being offered in three age groups, from the tiniest tykes (2-8 years old), to 9-15, and 16 and up. For those who enjoy exercise, lap swimming and aqua Zumba is also available. And for those who think they may have been dolphins in a previous life, well, the swimming club might be just the thing to join this summer.

No matter what you’re into, this summer promises a bunch of fun so be sure to get out there!

